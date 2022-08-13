ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California To Become 1st State To Give Free School Lunches To Students

By Sebastian Murdock
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tDRo_0hG5s4WP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZXIS_0hG5s4WP00 Now no child in the state of California will have to go hungry at school, regardless of their family’s income level. (Photo: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No lunch money? No problem.

California is set to become the first state in the U.S. to give free school lunches to all of its students. Starting this upcoming school year, 2022-2023, all public school students in the state can get free lunch and breakfast thanks to the Universal Meals Program.

The new program, which will affect more than 6 million public school students, was made possible thanks to the state’s large budget surplus . The program is part of state Assembly Bill 130, which focuses on education finance and was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.

The bill received overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans alike. Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle told the Associated Press last year he had watched kids at his own children’s school steal leftovers because they couldn’t afford a full meal.

“For a lot of them that was their dinner and they were sneaking it or taking it off someone’s plate when they didn’t finish it,” Dahle told the publication at the time.

Now no child will have to go hungry at school, regardless of their family’s income level. Tony Wold, an associate superintendent of the West Contra Costa Unified School, told the AP last year that it’s about time school lunches were free.

“Just like you need to give students textbooks and a computer, there are certain things you need to do,” Wold told the publication. “And this is one of them.”

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Gavin Newsom
HuffPost

Don't Look Up! A Possible Meteor Causes Loud 'Boom' Sound In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Free School#School Lunches#Getty Images#Assembly#Democrats#Republicans#State#The Associated Press#Ap
HuffPost

HuffPost

117K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy