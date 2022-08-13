ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Huckaby named new principal at Hamilton's Blue Star Elementary

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
FILLMORE TWP. — An experienced educator is taking over as the next leader of Hamilton’s Blue Star Elementary School. Kari Huckaby brings more than 20 years of teaching and building leadership to the position.

Huckaby was most recently a dean at Knapp Charter Academy in Grand Rapids, a position she held for three years. She was previously a teacher, building principal, early learning director and Spanish immersion director.

Huckaby is working on a doctorate in organizational leadership and development at Cornerstone University. She and her husband, Scott, have four children, with their youngest just graduating from high school this past year.

Huckaby takes over for Jeff Roon, who took a job as principal at Zeeland’s Lincoln Elementary earlier this summer.

Even though the start of the school year is a couple of weeks away, Huckaby said she’s already having a great experience joining the Hamilton and Blue Star communities.

“I’ve been there one week and already I’ve seen how everyone in the district works together for students,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of that. That’s one thing that made me want to be at Hamilton. With Blue Star, I learned quickly I’m at a top-shelf school.”

Huckaby said she’s looking to build upon past success at the school while creating a culture of “curiosity, inspiration and kindness.”

“I am here to listen and learn from (families),” she said. “To be visible, to get to know them, build relationships with their child and partner with them.”

Hamilton Community Schools will start the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, Aug. 24.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

