Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
Football transfer rumours: Vardy and Aubameyang to Manchester United?

The usual trigger warnings to long-suffering Manchester United supporters apply. First up, it looks as though they’ve finally taken the hint and withdrawn from the race to sign Frenkie de Jong. Good news for Chelsea, and perhaps even Barcelona if they see sense. United have shifted their attention to another Barça player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, as well as 35-year-old Jamie Vardy.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC

LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
