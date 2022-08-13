Read full article on original website
Related
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield
Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
Football transfer rumours: Vardy and Aubameyang to Manchester United?
The usual trigger warnings to long-suffering Manchester United supporters apply. First up, it looks as though they’ve finally taken the hint and withdrawn from the race to sign Frenkie de Jong. Good news for Chelsea, and perhaps even Barcelona if they see sense. United have shifted their attention to another Barça player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, as well as 35-year-old Jamie Vardy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2
Premier League predictions for gameweek two of the 2022/23 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and Brentford vs Manchester United.
Soccer-Manchester City thrash Bournemouth to continue fast start
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season by thrashing promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Hoops go top of the table after rampant first half showing
Celtic returned to the top of the table with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Cheikhou Kouyate.
Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is not interested in Golden Boot battle with Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp insists Darwin Nunez is not interested in getting into a scoring battle with Erling Haaland.
Erik Ten Hag Cancels Day Off For "Rubbish" Man United Players After Defeat To Brentford
Ten Hag's squad had been due to have Sunday off following Saturday's Premier League trip to west London.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
Antonio Conte press conference: Chelsea draw; Tuchel bust-up; Spurs comeback
Antonio Conte spoke about Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea and his altercation with Thomas Tuchel on Sunday.
BBC
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
90min
783
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0