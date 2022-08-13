Read full article on original website
‘A dream come true’: Arlington’s Noel Buck makes debut with Revolution at age 17
"It's a lot of emotions, you know. It’s just a lot." Noel Buck of Arlington, who joined the New England Revolution Academy at age 12, made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut with the Revolution at age 17 on Saturday. Buck, who appeared in 66 games at the youth...
Houston Dynamo problems not limited to just attack, says Fafa Picault
Houston Dynamo forward Fafa Picault believes his side's recent struggles have been down to 'overall' performances, not just a lack of edge in the final third. The Dynamo head into Saturday's home tie against CF Montreal on a run of just one win in their last eight MLS matches, losing six and drawing the other. During that time, Houston have found the net just nine times and scored more than once in a single match on only two occasions.
Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco
Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
Matt Miazga comments on his FC Cincinnati debut and return to MLS
For the first time since November 2015, Matt Miazga took to the field in an MLS match on Saturday, lasting 66 minutes on his FC Cincinnati debut. The Orange and Blue were 2-1 up against Atlanta United at the time of Miazga's withdrawal, eventually going on to draw 2-2. The 27-year-old center-back put in a steady defensive performance that saw him make five clearances, four recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one tackle.
Who will score Major League Soccer's 20,000th goal?
As we head into Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, teams will be focused on getting ahead in the red-hot Playoff race. However, there will be a number of players looking to achieve the honor of scoring the league's 20,000th goal. MLS currently stands at 19,982 goals scored in...
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
Dayne St. Clair credits 'mental refresh' of All-Star match for return to form in MLS
One of the most important assets a goalkeeper can have is the ability to bounce back from mistakes. Dayne St. Clair did just that on Sunday, making no fewer than seven saves and keeping Nashville SC's tally down to one despite 2.26 xGOT faced to help Minnesota United win 2-1 on the road.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
Brooks Lennon discusses long-awaited return for Atlanta United
For the first time since June 19 and after missing nine matches, Atlanta United full-back Brooks Lennon finally returned to the field on Saturday. The United States international was introduced in the 59th minute of the Five Stripes' 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati with his side 2-1 down at the time and pushing for an equalizer.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?
This summer saw another landmark transfer window for Major League Soccer. MLS is rapidly becoming a breeding ground for young talent. Across the secondary transfer window, we saw teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina complete a $15m move to Chelsea (he'll stay on loan with Chicago Fire through 2022), fellow stopper Matt Turner go to Arsenal, and NYCFC goalscorer Taty Castellanos move to La Liga side Girona.
