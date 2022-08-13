Governor and First Lady DeWine attend Dayton Dragons game today

DAYTON — Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Dayton Dragons game Sunday.

The DeWines will be at today’s game to talk about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

This month, Montgomery County said 46 percent of the county’s eligible kids are enrolled in the program, according to a release.

Imagination Library of Ohio mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost.

The Dragons will take on the Lansing Lugnuts at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

