Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO