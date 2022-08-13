Read full article on original website
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Piqua Arts Council to host 30th annual fine art exhibition and 4 by 6 fundraiser
PIQUA — The 30th annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will be displayed throughout most of September and will feature 180 pieces from artists all over Ohio across six different categories including drawing, oil and acrylics, water media, photography, 3D and miscellaneous works. The 2022 show will be displayed at...
4-H Club shows historic bench at MC Fair
TROY — A piece of national 4-H history will be on display during the Miami County Fair, as local club members prepare to auction off a special wooden bench built from a tree originally planted by 4-H Club founder A.B. Graham. The bench, which will be on display in...
Kids Day at the fair
TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more. The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave...
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
Piqua Optimist Club encourages citizens to celebrate Labor Day with Patriotic Pride Award
PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club has added a patriotic program to their agenda called the Patriotic Pride Award in addition to their organization of the Avenue of Flags project, which are flags placed in front of homes or businesses on patriotic holidays. The Patriotic Pride Award encourages participants...
Fair honors county’s veterans
TROY – Powerful. Inspirational. Emotional. Excellent. Those are just a few words used to describe the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 14. Sunday was Veterans and First Responders Day which honored veterans, first responders, and their spouses by offering free admission. The ceremony began at 2...
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Golden Knights free fall into Dayton
DAYTON — The greatest free fall team in the world flew and dropped into Dayton air space for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy air show in the form of your United States Army Golden Knights. For over 60 years the ambassadors of the Army have dominated the international skydiving circuit....
Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation
Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
Conklin takes medalist honors; Tipp second, Troy third at Troy Invitational
TROY — Mother Nature might have gotten the win last year, but the high school golfers at Troy Country Club were the winners Monday. A year after the tournament was rained out after three holes, the weather couldn’t have been nicer for the Troy Invitational. “Last year was...
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
Brian Deal leads Echo Hills Club Championship after three-under par 69
PIQUA — Brian Deal puts himself in position to win another club championship at Echo Hills after an impressive three-under par 69 in the opening round Saturday to take a seven-shot lead. Deal had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes on the front nine for a two-under...
Tippecanoe Football Preview
TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe football coach Matt Burgbacher knows everybody likes to talk about the Miami County rivalry games in the MVL for the Red Devils with Piqua and Troy. But, with a team with a lot of talent and not a lot of Friday night experience, Burgbacher and his team are more focused on what they can control.
Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote
Sidney – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
Reward offered in arson investigation
PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
TRC Football Preview
The Three Rivers conference will kick off another exciting season Friday night. Here is a look at the Miami County teams. The Bees are coming off a 1-9 season. Sophomore Remi Brannan (6-1, 200) who rushed for 277 yards on 62 carries will move from running back to quarterback. Senior...
