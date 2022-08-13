ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Arts Council to host 30th annual fine art exhibition and 4 by 6 fundraiser

PIQUA — The 30th annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will be displayed throughout most of September and will feature 180 pieces from artists all over Ohio across six different categories including drawing, oil and acrylics, water media, photography, 3D and miscellaneous works. The 2022 show will be displayed at...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

4-H Club shows historic bench at MC Fair

TROY — A piece of national 4-H history will be on display during the Miami County Fair, as local club members prepare to auction off a special wooden bench built from a tree originally planted by 4-H Club founder A.B. Graham. The bench, which will be on display in...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Kids Day at the fair

TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more. The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Troy, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fair honors county’s veterans

TROY – Powerful. Inspirational. Emotional. Excellent. Those are just a few words used to describe the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 14. Sunday was Veterans and First Responders Day which honored veterans, first responders, and their spouses by offering free admission. The ceremony began at 2...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Golden Knights free fall into Dayton

DAYTON — The greatest free fall team in the world flew and dropped into Dayton air space for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy air show in the form of your United States Army Golden Knights. For over 60 years the ambassadors of the Army have dominated the international skydiving circuit....
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Art#The Hayner Art Studio
miamivalleytoday.com

Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation

Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Brian Deal leads Echo Hills Club Championship after three-under par 69

PIQUA — Brian Deal puts himself in position to win another club championship at Echo Hills after an impressive three-under par 69 in the opening round Saturday to take a seven-shot lead. Deal had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes on the front nine for a two-under...
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe Football Preview

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe football coach Matt Burgbacher knows everybody likes to talk about the Miami County rivalry games in the MVL for the Red Devils with Piqua and Troy. But, with a team with a lot of talent and not a lot of Friday night experience, Burgbacher and his team are more focused on what they can control.
TIPPECANOE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote

Sidney – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Reward offered in arson investigation

PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

TRC Football Preview

The Three Rivers conference will kick off another exciting season Friday night. Here is a look at the Miami County teams. The Bees are coming off a 1-9 season. Sophomore Remi Brannan (6-1, 200) who rushed for 277 yards on 62 carries will move from running back to quarterback. Senior...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy