Man points gun at driver after crash, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into.

Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.

Police said they responded to a crash near 21st and Memorial just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim told 911 that the person who collided with them approached their car and pointed a pistol at them, Tulsa police said in a press release.

“When officers arrived, they found that the suspect fled the scene after pointing the pistol,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “The officers broadcast a description of the suspect, and his SUV over the radio. A few minutes later another officer saw the SUV at 3400 S. Memorial Dr.”

Ray, was arrested and identified by the victim as the person who pointed the gun at them, police said.

Police said they did not find the pistol in Ray’s SUV and suspect he likely got rid of it before being arrested.

