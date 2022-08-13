Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)
Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]
L.A. Weekly
David Moreno Dead, Alex Maldonado Arrested after Hit-and-Run Accident on Kinney Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (April 15, 2022) – Tuesday morning,. was killed and Alex Maldonado was arrested after a hit-and-run on Kinney Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m., near Gates Way Road. First responders arrived and located Moreno laying on the road with injuries consistent with being hit...
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 west near Vail
A deadly crash that shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail has been cleared, ADOT says.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]
33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday.
Road Report: Park Avenue closure affecting southbound traffic
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has closed a section of Park Avenue affecting southbound traffic.
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
TPD believes alcohol played role in serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night
The Tucson Police Department responded to a multiple car crash near 29th Street and South Swan Road. Now, they say alcohol may have played a role in that wreck.
52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.
KOLD-TV
Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is...
TPD: Shooting at Las Casitas leaves man with gun shot wounds
The Tucson Police Department responded to an apartment shooting near 29th Street. According to TPD, the shooting took place at Las Casitas apartments.
Air pollution advisory in Pima County due to dust
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a dust air pollution advisory today. Those with breathing problems are advised to stay indoors.
Police: 14-year-old boy detained in Flowing Wells HS in weapon investigation
Tucson police detained a 14-year-old boy at Flowing Wells High School Friday. Police remained on scene to investigate.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
kyma.com
Migrant smuggler pleads guilty for bribing former Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Smuggling; he'll be sentenced on October 25, 2022. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, was found to have bribed a former Border Patrol agent with about $65,000 to smuggle migrants between August and December 2019.
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley’s own mighty mouse rises to the top with 1.7 million TikTok followers
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro Valley...
KOLD-TV
Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
