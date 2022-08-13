ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
VAIL, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]

33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
#Interstate 19#Traffic Accident#Ncd Rrb
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Migrant smuggler pleads guilty for bribing former Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Smuggling; he'll be sentenced on October 25, 2022. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, was found to have bribed a former Border Patrol agent with about $65,000 to smuggle migrants between August and December 2019.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
TUCSON, AZ

