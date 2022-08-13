The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko this offseason, and his veteran leadership is paying dividends already.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham wanted veterans who knew not only how to play the game of football, but the game of life.

He got a solid addition when Dave Ziegler gave him Kyle Peko.

Peko, the journeyman defensive tackle has played well on the field, but also paid huge dividends as a leader. He talked recently after practice about training camp and the Silver and Black.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

DT Kyle Peko on Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp (; 3:34)

Defensive Tackle Kyle Peko

Q: You guys have had to fill a couple different roles up there. Depending on what kind of formation you're in, how do you handle that as a defensive lineman? Having to learn a different position.

Peko: “I think Coach Pat [Patrick] got us going through a couple of different formations. Upfront the more you can do, the better. So, I think for all the interior guys knowing each end knows the three tech spot. It's just beneficial for the whole defense in the long run.”

Q: Throughout your career, whether it was college or the pros. Have you played in different kinds of systems where you've been asked to do those things in the past?

Peko: “Yeah. College and in my early career, I was strictly nose. Then after going to a different couple of teams, I've been in a different couple of defenses now. I've been able to learn the end, the three tech, and the nose spots. Couple more things in the toolbox.”

Q: Are you looking forward to playing against your former teammate Sean Mannion on Sunday?

Peko: “Former Beaver. Yeah, I’ll be excited. It’ll be cool to see him out there. Sean’s a great quarterback, and a good dude. It'll be fun, a good little battle.”

Q: How do you think the development of the defensive line is coming along right now in general? Are you guys where you want to be? Are you ahead of schedule? Behind where you think you might be?

Peko: “I think it's good. Coach [Frank] Okam and Pat [Patrick] has got us going. We’ve got the young boys in there, but we’ve got a pretty vetted room. So, I think we're just working hard. Day in day out during camp and kind of taking it day by day.”

Q: Can you talk about the transition from playing from a one gap and two gap and learning cross functioning on both? You’ve talked about the three tech, you played nose tackle, two gap. Can you talk about the difference between the two and what is the hardest adjustment when making that transition?

Peko: “For us up front, the trenches are the trenches. Whether you're playing one gap or two gap. We’re down there in the dirt, so it’s not a big difference for the interior guys. Overall, for the defense I think it's going to free up and help our linebackers a lot. It's going to be beneficial for us.”

Q: Like you mentioned, you’ve bounced around a lot of different teams now. What's that been like? Are you used to every year coming in and having to learn a new system? What has been the benefits or the challenges being around so much?

Peko: “For myself, I've enjoyed it. I've been lucky and blessed to be able to have a career this long. Whether it's good bouncing around or not. Like I said, I think it’s been beneficial for me because I've been in so many different defenses and positions along the interior line. I think that's maybe why I've been able to last so long.”

Q: Do you like Las Vegas so far? What has stood out to you about coming here since you've been all around?

Peko: “Las Vegas is great. I'm from California originally so I'm pretty familiar with Vegas. It’s close to home, which is super nice for me and my family. Vegas is great. Having the Raiders here is even better.”

Q: Known for having a big Polynesian community here, has that made you feel more welcome?

Peko: “For sure. I've been on some teams, and there's not a big Polynesian community out there. So, I feel, not lonely, but it's a little different. Coming here and seeing a lot of familiar faces is nice.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter