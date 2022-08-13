ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. -- Several gunshots were heard in an Omaha parking garage Sunday morning. Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It reportedly happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday before the mall opened. It's not known if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation. Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is wanted in connection to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
ASHLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police issue arrest warrant for 20-year-old man in relation to homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man is wanted by Omaha police for second-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE

