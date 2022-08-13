Read full article on original website
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. -- Several gunshots were heard in an Omaha parking garage Sunday morning. Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It reportedly happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday before the mall opened. It's not known if...
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation. Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is wanted in connection to...
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim found with 'multiple stab wounds' Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting after a man was found with "multiple stab wounds" early Monday morning. Around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near S. 31st and R streets and found a victim, identified as Alejandro Gutierrez-Genchi, with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
Omaha's bikeway from midtown to downtown continues to see consistent usage
OMAHA, Neb. — Bike Walk Nebraska issued Monday its report on the first year of the Midtown to Market bikeway project. The pathway runs along Harney Street between 10th Street and Turner Boulevard. The report said bike usage is down slightly compared to 2021 but still above data from...
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
Omaha police issue arrest warrant for 20-year-old man in relation to homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man is wanted by Omaha police for second-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a car theft epidemic in the metro. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge. It may be classified as a property crime but no doubt this is hitting victims hard. The TikTok...
