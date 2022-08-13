ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday. They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center. Although the victim was found at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project. From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha

Family members say he needed help. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. -- Several gunshots were heard in an Omaha parking garage Sunday morning. Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It reportedly happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday before the mall opened. It's not known if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 found dead inside Omaha home

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation. Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is wanted in connection to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
WQAD

Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff

WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
WINTERSET, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Great this evening, rain is likely Monday

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart. A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick. Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday.
OMAHA, NE

