BBC

Afghan contractors: 'I wish I'd never worked for the UK government'

In a nondescript white plastic bag, Ammar carried a clutch of papers that are among his most precious belongings right now. It would've attracted too much attention for us to visit his home, so on his motorcycle, he'd come to meet us at a secure location, scared during the journey that he might get searched at a Taliban checkpoint and they might find the papers.
BBC

Channel migrants: More than 20,000 people arrive in UK in 2022

More than 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. On Saturday 607 made the crossing in 14 boats - the third time the total has exceeded 600 in 2022. There were 28,526 crossings detected in 2021. By this point...
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
The Independent

Can you pass the British Citizenship test? Twenty four questions given to migrants

The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the country. Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life. But it has faced criticism for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know. Last week, The Independent revealed that one migrant took the test a record 118 times at the cost of £50 each time. Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24...
Daily Mail

Seven out of 10 Brits providing homes for Ukraine refugees says cost-of-living crisis is hitting their ability to help their guests

Seven in 10 UK sponsors of Ukrainian refugees say their ability to provide support has been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis, new figures have suggested. Some 21 per cent of people who have or are currently hosting Ukrainians in their homes said the rising cost of living has affected their ability to provide support 'quite a lot', the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The Atlantic

Trump’s Vault of Secrets

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Everything that crosses a president’s desk is valuable intelligence to our adversaries. Why were...
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
