Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Afghan contractors: 'I wish I'd never worked for the UK government'
In a nondescript white plastic bag, Ammar carried a clutch of papers that are among his most precious belongings right now. It would've attracted too much attention for us to visit his home, so on his motorcycle, he'd come to meet us at a secure location, scared during the journey that he might get searched at a Taliban checkpoint and they might find the papers.
UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats keep coming
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Housed in a detention centre in southern England, Aladeen says he risked his life to travel thousands of miles from his homeland of Syria to escape being forced to fight in the military of President Bashar al-Assad.
'Freedom, happiness, opportunities': Afghan women learn to swim, drive in Australia
SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - At an indoor pool in a western Sydney suburb, about 20 Afghan women who recently reached Australia as refugees listen to former asylum seeker Maryam Zahid as she offers them swimming classes and talks about the country's beach culture.
JOBS・
BBC
Channel migrants: More than 20,000 people arrive in UK in 2022
More than 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. On Saturday 607 made the crossing in 14 boats - the third time the total has exceeded 600 in 2022. There were 28,526 crossings detected in 2021. By this point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
americanmilitarynews.com
Brother of Marine killed in Afghan withdrawal kills self near brother’s memorial
The brother of a U.S. Marine killed in the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year took his own life last week near a memorial for his fallen sibling. Here’s rare footage of the B-2 stealth bomber – see it here. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said the...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Can you pass the British Citizenship test? Twenty four questions given to migrants
The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the country. Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life. But it has faced criticism for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know. Last week, The Independent revealed that one migrant took the test a record 118 times at the cost of £50 each time. Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24...
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place
As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.
Seven out of 10 Brits providing homes for Ukraine refugees says cost-of-living crisis is hitting their ability to help their guests
Seven in 10 UK sponsors of Ukrainian refugees say their ability to provide support has been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis, new figures have suggested. Some 21 per cent of people who have or are currently hosting Ukrainians in their homes said the rising cost of living has affected their ability to provide support 'quite a lot', the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Trump’s Vault of Secrets
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Everything that crosses a president’s desk is valuable intelligence to our adversaries. Why were...
Vulnerable women put at risk as courts in England and Wales reveal refuge locations
Secret addresses have been exposed inadvertently, letting abusers track down families - with migrants most at risk
americanmilitarynews.com
US military ‘furiously’ rewriting nuclear deterrence to address Russia and China, STRATCOM chief says
The United States is “furiously” writing a new nuclear deterrence theory that simultaneously faces Russia and China, said the top commander of America’s nuclear arsenal—and needs more Americans working on how to prevent nuclear war. Officials at U.S. Strategic Command have been responding to how threats...
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
Comments / 0