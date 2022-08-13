Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify man killed in crash
Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
foxnebraska.com
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — One person is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in Seward County, according to law enforcement. Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the collision on I-80 westbound. Early investigation showed that the...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
WOWT
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
KSNB Local4
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
KCRG.com
Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA
UTE, Iowa (KTIV) - Federal investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in northwest Iowa that happened back in late July. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on July 30 and resulted in the death of the plane’s pilot. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has previously reported the aircraft, an Air Tractor AT-502A airplane, was spraying fields near the town of Ute before the crash.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
1011now.com
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
WOWT
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
1011now.com
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim found with 'multiple stab wounds' Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting after a man was found with "multiple stab wounds" early Monday morning. Around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near S. 31st and R streets and found a victim, identified as Alejandro Gutierrez-Genchi, with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
WOWT
1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday. They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center. Although the victim was found at...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
