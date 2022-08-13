UTE, Iowa (KTIV) - Federal investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in northwest Iowa that happened back in late July. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on July 30 and resulted in the death of the plane’s pilot. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has previously reported the aircraft, an Air Tractor AT-502A airplane, was spraying fields near the town of Ute before the crash.

