Dodge County, NE

Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
SCRIBNER, NE
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward

SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KCRG.com

Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA

UTE, Iowa (KTIV) - Federal investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in northwest Iowa that happened back in late July. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on July 30 and resulted in the death of the plane’s pilot. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has previously reported the aircraft, an Air Tractor AT-502A airplane, was spraying fields near the town of Ute before the crash.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday. They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center. Although the victim was found at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE

