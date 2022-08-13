ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
August Wilson
KETV.com

Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
CBS 58

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 found dead inside Omaha home

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE

