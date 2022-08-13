Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
WOWT
Friends and family remember Westside student Jack Meehan with second annual kickball event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good can come from tragedy. Saturday, the community came together to remember Jack Meehan. Jack was a sophomore at Westside High School when he died by suicide two years ago. This is the second year his friends organized a kickball tournament in his honor. The event...
KETV.com
Omaha's bikeway from midtown to downtown continues to see consistent usage
OMAHA, Neb. — Bike Walk Nebraska issued Monday its report on the first year of the Midtown to Market bikeway project. The pathway runs along Harney Street between 10th Street and Turner Boulevard. The report said bike usage is down slightly compared to 2021 but still above data from...
kmaland.com
Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
KETV.com
'It's a jump start': Latino Center of the Midlands builds foundation to keep young professionals in Omaha
Young professionals are getting competency training to enter the workforce and contribute, rather than being a checked box. Omaha's largest Latino-serving organization is working with large companies to create more opportunities for people who sometimes work low-paying jobs with limited growth, according to the Latino Center of the Midlands. "The...
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
KETV.com
Event a chance for community to find resources, learn and celebrate one another
OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Center hosted a community event Sunday, giving hundreds of people a chance to find resources, learn about businesses in the area and gather to celebrate one another. The event had a booth to register to vote, information on daycares, various job opportunities and information...
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
KETV.com
'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
Omaha, August 15 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
The Millard South High School softball team will have a game with Skutt Catholic High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. Millard South High SchoolSkutt Catholic High School. Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
CBS 58
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
WOWT
2 found dead inside Omaha home
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
