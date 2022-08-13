Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
Justin Reid kicks extra point for Chiefs vs Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
Fox News
Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails PAT attempt in Kansas City’s opening preseason game
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid allowed his team to have a little fun in KC's opening preseason game Saturday. Toward the end of the second quarter in Kansas City’s game against the Chicago Bears, Reid trotted out safety Justin Reid to attempt an extra point after the Chiefs scored their second touchdown of the half.
HS football Player to watch: Cayden Muir
Hanford High senior quarterback Cayden Muir models his game after former Firebaugh High School and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in preseason win vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO – Matt Eberflus spent his entire offseason – in fact, most of his football life – preparing for Saturday, his first game as an NFL head coach. The result: A 19-14 Bears win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. It was far from pretty,...
Watch: Highlights of Chargers' loss to Rams in preseason opener
On Saturday night, the Chargers’ first preseason game resulted in a loss to their hometown rivals, the Rams. This was the first opportunity for players to make their case to the coaching staff as the 53-man roster construction commenced. You can find the video below if you could not...
