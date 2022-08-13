Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do.

The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday.

=====

Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held the Juniper Road Two Fire to 1,226 acres in size and 25% containment. The rain, though helpful for drenching the fire, can prove challenging for equipment use and line construction around the fire perimeter. Pockets of unburned fuel and smoldering areas within the fire interior remain a concern for firefighters.

With recent change in weather conditions, lower relative humidity percentages have the potential to dry the fuels considerably. Forecast winds are expected to shift toward the southwest, likely pushing any smoke inland and away from Highway 50, but citizens are reminded that smoke conditions could still persist around the fire area into the evening and overnight hours.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect for the Juniper Road Two Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

Operational resources working the fire include fourteen tractor plow units with crewmen, one helicopter, one scout plane, and 56 IMT personnel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.