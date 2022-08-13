Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Saints Rookie Dai'Jean Dixon Has a Solid NFL Debut
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver has a solid NFL debut in preseason action versus the Houston Texans.
NFL
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drew Pearson Praying For Legendary NFL Quarterback
Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson finally reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it has increased his respect for his now-fellow Hall of Famers immensely. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Pearson offered his thoughts and prayers for Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. The former Super Bowl IV MVP recently entered hospice care.
Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React
The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Crazy Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NFC East in 2022. Dallas is coming off a division championship, though Jerry Jones' team fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card round. While the Cowboys have had a disappointing offseason - according to the fans, at least - they're still projected by many to be a playoff team this fall.
FOX Sports
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
HOUSTON (AP) — Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass on his only possession in his debut with New Orleans, but the Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 Saturday night after a touchdown in the final minute. Dalton, who joined the Saints after spending last season with the Bears,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Wright: Other NFL teams calling Commanders 'to figure out what we're doing'
Despite repeated self-inflicted wounds in the ongoing public rollouts of the rebrand, Commanders president Jason Wright says ticket sales are trending in the right direction, claiming other teams are calling for advice.
Deshaun Watson, Matt Corral most surprising players from Week 1 of NFL preseason
As we turn the chapter from NFL preseason Week 1 to Week 2, we thought it would be fun to
Best player by jersey number for 2022 NFL season
Football is a game of numbers. Instead of diving into complicated numbers and analytics to highlight the NFL’s best players ahead of the 2022 season, we’re going to examine something a bit simpler: jersey numbers. Ranking players with a given jersey number is a straightforward exercise, but it...
Comments / 0