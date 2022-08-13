Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Review (8/12/22)
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the PNC Arena at NC State in Raleigh North Carolina. First round Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah versus Xia Li and Shotzi. Raquel and Shotzi start the match and it is a bit of a back and...
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ezekiel’s Family Revealed On Raw, Drew McIntyre Tells Kevin Owens ‘Let’s Wrestle’
We got our first look at Ezekiel’s full family on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Ezekiel’s father Ernie Jr. appeared and shared a photo of the WWE star in the hospital after Kevin Owens powerbombed Ezekiel and put him in the hospital. You can see the segment below, in which Ernie Jr. said that “If I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell you that much”:
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
411mania.com
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced that the first semifinal match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will take place as Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The updated lineup for...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (High Alert Episode 1) Results – August 13, 2022
A side headlock from Shane Haste starts things off, but Jorel Nelson rolled his way down as a headlock takedown of his own was quickly escaped before a dropkick took Nelson to the outside. Haste’s plancha misses Nelson but he’s able to knock Nelson into the railings as they trade chops and uppercuts before Haste got thrown into the railings.
WWE’s Bobby Lashley may get to pursue his MMA ambitions
What’s next for Bobby Lashley on RAW? He’s taken care of business against Ciampa, dispelled of Theory, and unless his on-again, off-again house show circuit program with The Miz is magically ripe for a big-time televised run following a win over his “Mizion,” it would appear “The Almighty” might have just found himself without an obvious heel opponent for his United States Championship belt.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
Comments / 0