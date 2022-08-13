ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Daily Mail

Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild

Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload

The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear and Cubs Have an Absolute Blast Playing on Hammock in Incredible Clip

A pair of black bear cubs and their mom were caught playing in a hammock in the North Carolina woods recently, and they look like they’re having a great time. This is definitely an adorable, must-see video. Sometimes, it’s not all bear encounters and learning how to protect yourself from them. Occasionally it’s adorable videos of these animals doing cute things.
SARALAND, AL
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Gorillas Invented Smart Way to "Talk" to their Human Handlers

Gorillas in zoos create a new cry to interact with their human caretakers. Three researchers-two from the University of Georgia and one from Zoo Atlanta-discovered that gorillas at the zoo had developed a new cry that they use to communicate with people-typically those carrying food-at the zoo. A report outlining...
ATLANTA, GA

