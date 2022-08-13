ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Man crashes vehicle into US Capitol barricade, fires gun before shooting himself

A man crashed a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol and began wildly shooting before killing himself, according to Capitol Police. The shocking incident happened early Sunday morning, the force said in a statement, which noted that no one else was hurt. The crash was located between the U.S. Capitol Building and the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car

An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
The Independent

Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol

The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Daily Mail

Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt

A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
MSNBC

Capitol Police identify man who died by suicide on Capitol grounds

U.S. Capitol Police have identified a man who drove his car into a vehicle barricade on Capitol grounds early Sunday morning and then died by suicide when police approached him. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that authorities are still not sure what the man's motive was and will release his name publicly after notifying his next of kin. Aug. 14, 2022.
CBS Chicago

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching

GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
Complex

Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd’s Death Sentenced to Prison

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd. KTTC reports that Kueng was the first of the two officers to be sentenced on Wednesday, and was ordered to serve three years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. Thao was sentenced during a second hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordered to serve three and half years in federal prison.
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
NBC News

14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.

Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
NewsBreak
