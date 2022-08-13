Read full article on original website
Video Captures Mississippi Highway Patrolman Physically Assaulting Handcuffed Black Man
According to a news outlet, an outraged community wants answers after a viral video showed a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer assaulting a Black man who was handcuffed. The video, filmed in McComb, Mississippi, shows a Mississippi Highway Patrolman forcefully handling Eugene Lewis while he was in custody, according to Wiz Nation.
Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago. The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said. In each alleged...
Washington Examiner
Man crashes vehicle into US Capitol barricade, fires gun before shooting himself
A man crashed a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol and began wildly shooting before killing himself, according to Capitol Police. The shocking incident happened early Sunday morning, the force said in a statement, which noted that no one else was hurt. The crash was located between the U.S. Capitol Building and the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car
An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt
A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
Man shot uptown Monday morning, NOPD investigates
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning at Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street intersection. Initial NOPD reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
MSNBC
Capitol Police identify man who died by suicide on Capitol grounds
U.S. Capitol Police have identified a man who drove his car into a vehicle barricade on Capitol grounds early Sunday morning and then died by suicide when police approached him. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that authorities are still not sure what the man's motive was and will release his name publicly after notifying his next of kin. Aug. 14, 2022.
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching
GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
Complex
Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd’s Death Sentenced to Prison
Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd. KTTC reports that Kueng was the first of the two officers to be sentenced on Wednesday, and was ordered to serve three years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. Thao was sentenced during a second hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordered to serve three and half years in federal prison.
Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate
A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Handcuffed Woman Fell Out Of Patrol Car & Died After Cops Didn't Close Door
Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was experiencing a mental health crisis when her mother called authorities for help.
14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.
Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing
While the outcome is not surprising, the continued refusal of the legal system to hold Carolyn Bryan Donham responsible is nonetheless disheartening. The post Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
