NFL

NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Joe Flacco
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Commanders activate Cornelius Lucas

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is ready to get on the field for the Commanders. Lucas was placed on non-football illness list at the start of camp, but the Commanders announced that he passed his physical on Monday. Lucas will now be eligible to practice with the team. The Commanders re-signed Lucas...
NBC Sports

How Lance has turned into 49ers leader Shanahan 'expected'

Trey Lance is turning into the leader Kyle Shanahan expected him to be. That much was evident Friday on two occasions when the new 49ers starting quarterback put all else aside to grab his teammates’ first touchdown balls. While wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy assuredly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson already proving he belongs

The New York Jets made an exciting draft pick in wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in this last draft. Wilson was added by the Jets to help Zach Wilson and provide a big-play threat presence to this offense. Already, early on as a rookie, Wilson is proving that he can be special for the Jets.
NBC Sports

Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Greg Roman: I definitely think Lamar Jackson is more vocal

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently negotiating his second contract with the Ravens, which should take him through the next stage of his career if it gets done. But entering his fifth season, Jackson has the requisite experience in the league and in Baltimore’s offense to start taking more ownership of the scheme.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Wilson injury update cools Jimmy-to-Jets possibility

After much speculation, it appears New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be just fine. Wilson, who exited the Jets' 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night early due to injury, reportedly avoided serious damage to his knee. An MRI on Saturday revealed the 23-year-old quarterback suffered a...
NFL

