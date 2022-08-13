Panthers vs. Commanders GAMEDAY: Benjamin St-Juste, 10 Others OUT in Preseason Opener

These players won't be making their 2022 debut in the preseason opener.

Many Washington Commanders are set to make their 2022 debuts this afternoon in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but there are a few people that will have to wait another week.

The team announced that the following players would sit out of today's game ...

C Chase Roullier

G Trai Turner

TE Logan Thomas

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

OT Saahdiq Charles

TE John Bates

OL Nolan Laufenberg

TE Cole Turner

DE Chase Young

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Most of these players sitting out don't come as much of a surprise considering they have been out of practice due to injuries.

Tyler Larsen, Cornelius Lucas, Logan Thomas and Chase Young remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and they won't be able to participate in games or practices until they are activated from the list. Chase Roullier was activated from the list earlier this month, but it seems like the team is taking it slow when it comes to his recovery.

The majority of the injuries come on the offensive line and tight end room, meaning several players on the roster bubble in that sector of the roster will have the opportunity to improve their stock in today's game. With the top three tight ends out, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers will see the majority of snaps today.

The biggest surprise in the group is cornerback Benjamin St-Juste , who is projected to be the starting slot cornerback this season, but the team appears to be playing it on the safe side.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.