ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers Enter The Kevin Durant Chase

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWGol_0hG5mlPf00

Miami Heat will have some competition for acquiring Durant from Brooklyn

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns and have a new competitor for the services of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant: the Philadelphia 76ers.

On August 6, a video surfaced of ex-teammates Durant and James Harden, who now plays for the 76ers, celebrating with Travis Scott after his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy. The celebration led spectators to believe they could reunite since their friendship is patched up.

With the anticipation of Durant joining the 76ers, it could give the Heat more leverage to grab Kyrie Irving in the offseason.

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have recently emerged as potential teams to sign him.

“If they’re resigned to losing K.D., I don’t see why they would keep Kyrie in place, too,” the executive said. “You’d really have to get younger. They would have to look around and maybe revisit the Lakers stuff. The Heat, too, but the Lakers had a framework on a deal.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Although it hasn’t been revealed what the Heat would have to give up to obtain Irving, signing him would be a huge upgrade for them. Last season, he averaged 27 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

The only downside to this would be the huge amount of backcourt ball-handlers. Right now, the Heat have Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, and Gabe Vincent as primary ball-handlers. The Heat would most likely have to give up one of those players in the trade if it happens.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#Heavy Com#Irving
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
660
Followers
748
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy