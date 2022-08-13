ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Merges into Two Fires; Now 19,272 Acres, 17 Percent Contained

Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex management team:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 19,272 acres with 17% containment. 2,045 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 6 p.m.: Good News for One Lucky Evacuation Zone]Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 10 Days Nearly 20,000 Acres

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning. Original Post: The Six Rivers Lightning Complex took in more land than normal yesterday. It expanded 2,348 acres to an estimated 19,272 acres today. But, firefighters clawed out another 2% containment to 17%–mostly along the more densely inhabited areas of the Willow Creek/Salyer area.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Near 17,000 Acres, With 15 Percent Containment;

Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex management team:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 16,924 acres with 15% containment. 1,810 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot

Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Monday, Aug. 15, the complex had burned 19,272 acres (30.1 square miles)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning

Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Arson Arrest in McKinleyville

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Aug. 15

A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino and a 3.6-magnitude quake occurred on land, southeast of Bayside CA.
PETROLIA, CA
Public Safety
lostcoastoutpost.com

Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I hope he’s OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt

Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

