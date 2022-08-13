Read full article on original website
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
Annie Richards named first West Fargo Schools Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness
(West Fargo, ND) -- For the first time, West Fargo Public Schools has a Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness. Annie Richards is taking on the challenge for the district, a move from her previous position of District Behavior Coordinator. Richards began her career in behavioral health in 2012 with...
North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers
(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
Exhibitors, vendors preparing for Minnesota State Fair opening
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Exhibitors and vendors are preparing for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Dozens of craftspeople delivered homemade clothing, quilts, and art to showcase in the Creative Activities building on Saturday. Volunteers and workers are setting up for the fair, where a large crowd is anticipated. The...
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Pharmacies in New York allowed to dispense Naloxone without prescription
(Albany, NY) -- With the number of drug overdoses rising across the Empire State each day, action is being taken to try and save people's lives. Starting Monday, Naloxone can be dispensed at pharmacies in New York without a prescription under an order issued by state Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett.
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
Valley City School Board will continue reciting pledge of allegiance
(Valley City, ND) -- The decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings is not affecting the Valley City Public School Board. School Superintendent Josh Johnson says the board will continue reciting the Pledge this upcoming school year and...
8-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:26 - Lee Hoedel a Fargo resident talks with Bonnie and Friends about his upcoming climb on Mount Rainier. 15:00 - Ad Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
Funeral, visitation Monday for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Monday is the day thousands of family, friends and the local law enforcement community help lay former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist to rest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on MSUM's campus, with a service to follow. Bergquist, who...
Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
Fire displaces Fargo family
(Fargo, ND) -- A house fire has left a South Fargo family displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio the blaze tore through the home around 9:19 a.m. Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of Eleventh Avenue South. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting out of the front of the home on the first and second floors.
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Lineman Christian McCarthy
Big Game James had a chance to preview the Fargo Davies Eagles 2022 football season with senior lineman Christian McCarthy. They also discussed Christian's personal and team goals for the season.
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley QB Michael Rostberg
Big Game James and Michael Rostberg met up to talk football before a Deacons practice this week. They discussed his team goals for the 2022 season and more!
