streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Syracuse Orange
To open conference play, new head coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers will take a trip up north to Syracuse. Although the ‘Hoos have not played the Orange since 2015, an element of familiarity will be there. The Syracuse staff recently brought in two assistant coaches who previously served under Bronco Mendenhall — offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Old Dominion Monarchs
Record: 6-7 Postseason: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17 loss vs. Tulsa. While a 6-7 record doesn’t scream success, the Monarchs reached bowl eligibility for the first time in five years in 2021. After a completely canceled 2020 campaign, ODU got back on track in 2021 with an inconsistent yet eventually resurgent season.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia basketball handles Orange1 Bassano 71-41 in Italy Game 2 (Updated)
In their second game in Italy and first in Florence, the Virginia Cavaliers took another blowout win, this time over Orange1 Basket Bassano to the tune of a 71-41 score. For context, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat the same team 75-54 so this looks like a solid result for the Wahoos.
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
969wsig.com
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
Boy Scout troop offers condolences after Mechanicsville man found dead near Atlee High football field
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Atlee High School Saturday.
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Mechanicsville teen found dead at Atlee High School
An investigation is underway after the body of a young man was found near the football field at Atlee High School Saturday afternoon.
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
Mic
What happened to Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—There is nothing that makes Charlottesville’s Market Street Park stand out. Parks always exist for a reason. Sometimes it’s innocent, like to celebrate a city’s natural beauty. While Charlottesville has no shortage of that, Market Street Park is relatively lackluster. Located in the city’s historic district, it’s not big at all, about one block. When I decide to check it out, I damn near walk past the park altogether.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
