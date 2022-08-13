ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Syracuse Orange

To open conference play, new head coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers will take a trip up north to Syracuse. Although the ‘Hoos have not played the Orange since 2015, an element of familiarity will be there. The Syracuse staff recently brought in two assistant coaches who previously served under Bronco Mendenhall — offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Old Dominion Monarchs

Record: 6-7 Postseason: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17 loss vs. Tulsa. While a 6-7 record doesn’t scream success, the Monarchs reached bowl eligibility for the first time in five years in 2021. After a completely canceled 2020 campaign, ODU got back on track in 2021 with an inconsistent yet eventually resurgent season.
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra

As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
What happened to Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—There is nothing that makes Charlottesville’s Market Street Park stand out. Parks always exist for a reason. Sometimes it’s innocent, like to celebrate a city’s natural beauty. While Charlottesville has no shortage of that, Market Street Park is relatively lackluster. Located in the city’s historic district, it’s not big at all, about one block. When I decide to check it out, I damn near walk past the park altogether.
