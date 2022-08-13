Read full article on original website
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase
In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Homeless Count: 2,299, Up 6%
Since 2019, Santa Cruz County made progress in finding homes for unsheltered families and young people age 18-24, but the number of homeless veterans and chronically homeless people with mental illness or drug addiction more than doubled, resulting in an 6% increase overall, from 2,167 to 2,299, according to the 2022 Point-In-Time Count.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
Letter to the editor: Hear from the unhoused at 6 p.m. Monday; don't let city clear the Benchlands
benitolink.com
12 Riverview Estates families just a few months from moving in
Significant progress has been made by the 24 families that have been building their own homes in the Community Services Development Corporation’s Riverview Estates project. The first 12 families began working in January and plan to move into their finished houses by Dec. 15. “Things are going fantastic with...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
benitolink.com
Multi-jurisdictional effort seeking input on charging station sites
Information provided by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input for future electric vehicle charging station sites in six California Central Coast counties, including San Benito. “The goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six...
KSBW.com
Businesses on the Monterey peninsula face staffing shortage amid large crowds for car week
MONTEREY, Calif. — With Monterey Car Week in full swing, Central Coast restaurants and small businesses are already seeing crowds but are facing staffing challenges. “Staffing is the biggest issue. And it has been not only for the last few years. It’s been really challenging. The most important thing is creating a really positive culture so that people that want to come to work and be part of that culture. And that’s what we do,” said Kevin Phillips, Old Fisherman’s Wharf co-owner.
benitolink.com
Public meetings for the week of Aug. 15
Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting. The following meetings are scheduled for the week of August 15. August 15- Pacheco Pass Water District Special Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Full agenda accessible as a word document on their website. August 15- Hollister City...
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change
As with the Salvation Army thrift shops, changes are occurring at a hastened pace in response to challenging business metrics including repercussions from COVID-19 and inflation.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community
A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help
On Saturday morning, July 23, Andrew Theriot, 37, had a grand mal seizure at his home in Aptos with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Audrey. He had a quick succession of seizures within the next hour until he was able to be sedated at the emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was transferred to the intensive care unit later that day. He remains intubated and in a medically induced coma.
montereycountyweekly.com
Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
