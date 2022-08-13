ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

krwg.org

Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Man booked for shooting at RRPD officers at Walmart

One man was book on two charges of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing Law Enforcement, Attempt to commit a felony (receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle), resisting evading, and other minor charges in the shooting Saturday at the Walmart store at 901 Unser Blvd. according to Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KOAT 7

Son of suspect in Muslim murders ordered to stay in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shaheen Syed has been ordered to remain in federal custody on gun charges related to his father's case. Syed allegedly providing an incorrect address on a form when transferring a firearm in 2021. At his Monday detention hearing, Judge John Robbenhaar decided enough evidence was presented...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded

The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPD, armed man exchange gunfire at Walmart Saturday morning

Listen to the interview with Rio Rancho Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy. Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart store at 901 Unser early Saturday, Rio Rancho Police officers found themselves in a dangerous shootout. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to the call, said Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KOAT 7

Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity

Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

