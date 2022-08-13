Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about not receiving his entire order. According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on […]
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
rrobserver.com
Man booked for shooting at RRPD officers at Walmart
One man was book on two charges of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing Law Enforcement, Attempt to commit a felony (receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle), resisting evading, and other minor charges in the shooting Saturday at the Walmart store at 901 Unser Blvd. according to Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
Albuquerque murder suspect’s son to stay in jail on gun charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of the man charged in the murders of two Albuquerque Muslim men will stay locked up while awaiting trial in for federal gun charges. Shaheen Syed is accused of lying on an application he filled out to buy two guns in Albuquerque in 2021. Albuquerque Police have accused Syed’s father, […]
KOAT 7
Son of suspect in Muslim murders ordered to stay in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shaheen Syed has been ordered to remain in federal custody on gun charges related to his father's case. Syed allegedly providing an incorrect address on a form when transferring a firearm in 2021. At his Monday detention hearing, Judge John Robbenhaar decided enough evidence was presented...
Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
Man accused of stabbing another man near La Luz trail appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing another to death near a popular hiking trail faced a judge on Monday. Last month, deputies say a group of people was drinking near the La Luz trailhead when Marty Platero and Ryan Spencer started fighting. They say Platero then stabbed Spencer to death. In court on Monday, […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded
The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
rrobserver.com
RRPD, armed man exchange gunfire at Walmart Saturday morning
Listen to the interview with Rio Rancho Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy. Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart store at 901 Unser early Saturday, Rio Rancho Police officers found themselves in a dangerous shootout. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to the call, said Rio...
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
KOAT 7
Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
Prosecutors say son of man charged in Muslim murders connected to shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial. Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges […]
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Suspect arrested in fatal road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls in Albuquerque. Police say 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital. […]
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Community’s Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Overnight Graffiti Incidents Thursday
The above photo has been released by LAPD in connection with a Thursday night graffiti incident downtown. Photo Courtesy LAPD. The Los Alamos Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section is requesting the public’s assistance. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in vandalism and graffiti to Los Alamos...
AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity
Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
