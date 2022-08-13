ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres player gets 80-game suspension

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play this season after Major League Baseball suspended him for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, the league announced.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball stated in a news release. The substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Padres shortstop has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season.

The suspension will cause Tatis Jr. to miss the start of next season as well.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres wrote in a statement.

Tatis Jr. responded to the suspension in a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis Jr. said. “I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Tatis Jr. explained that he has taken “countless drug tests” throughout his professional career, including on March 29, 2022, and that all of the results have come back negative until testing positive for Clostebol.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023,” Tatis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' after suspension

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday and said the star shortstop "feels remorseful" over testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis was suspended 80 games for testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance. Melvin said he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
