Yardbarker
Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon corrects reporter for hilarious assumption about 'padding' during his pregame workout
Melvin Gordon is dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss some practice time this week. Contrary to what one reporter thought, however, the Denver Broncos running back did not warm up prior to Saturday night’s preseason game with some sort of bizarre padding on right leg.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener
It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Major Warning Monday
Roquan Smith might be interested in a trade, but NFL teams should stay away from contacting him. According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero, the person making contact with teams regarding the Bears linebacker is not an official agent. Any teams who have contact could be charged with...
Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears
As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
'Promising' Denver Broncos Player Exits Preseason Game With Injury
Injuries are the most unfortunate aspect of any part of the football calendar, but especially when they happen in the preseason. On just the second play of Denver's Saturday night tune-up against the Cowboys, promising inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with what appeared to be an elbow injury. According...
Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner from PUP list
Gregory was initially set to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year, $70M deal, but he instead inked a contract in Denver with the same terms. The 29-year-old represented a unique case in terms of his age when hitting the open market, having missed the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to suspensions. His production last year, though, with six sacks in 12 games, made him an attractive target.
NBC Sports
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field surface: “NFL can and should do better”
The grass at Soldier Field was looking rough today, thanks in part to a recent Elton John concert. NFL Players Association president JC Tretter noticed the condition of the sod, and he had something to say. “The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” Tretter tweeted. “We clearly...
Bears LB Roquan Smith lands at No. 84 on Top 100 Players of 2022
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Unfortunately, he’s been vastly underrated — apparently both by analysts and his peers. Smith has landed at No. 84 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022, which marks his debut on...
