NBC Sports

Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener

It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
The Spun

NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Major Warning Monday

Roquan Smith might be interested in a trade, but NFL teams should stay away from contacting him. According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero, the person making contact with teams regarding the Bears linebacker is not an official agent. Any teams who have contact could be charged with...
FanSided

Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears

As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
The Spun

'Promising' Denver Broncos Player Exits Preseason Game With Injury

Injuries are the most unfortunate aspect of any part of the football calendar, but especially when they happen in the preseason. On just the second play of Denver's Saturday night tune-up against the Cowboys, promising inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with what appeared to be an elbow injury. According...
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner from PUP list

Gregory was initially set to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year, $70M deal, but he instead inked a contract in Denver with the same terms. The 29-year-old represented a unique case in terms of his age when hitting the open market, having missed the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to suspensions. His production last year, though, with six sacks in 12 games, made him an attractive target.
