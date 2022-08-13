ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Penn State spent half a million dollars on police overtime at football games in 2021

Penn State University paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year, according to data from the agencies. Police departments in the Borough of Bellefonte, Ferguson Township, Patton Township, Spring Township, and the Borough of State College all provided security detail and traffic assistance during the seven regular-season games at Beaver Stadium in 2021.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
ALTOONA, PA
Chew Chew Bun Bakery Moving to Downtown State College

Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving from the Nittany Mall to the heart of downtown State College. The bakery is relocating to 115 E. Beaver Ave. — the former home of Crust & Crumb — and plans to open by the end of August, according to previous information on its website.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania

>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
Mount Nittany Health expands services in Boalsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health identified the need for behavioral health services as a priority in its 2019 Community Needs Health Assessment. Now almost 3 years later they have announced that Pediatric Psychologist, Shannon Manley, PhD, has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Pediatrics. She will be practicing at the Mount Nittany Health […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm

The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
ALTOONA, PA
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
GALLITZIN, PA
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
PORTAGE, PA
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA

