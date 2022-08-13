>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.

DUNCANSVILLE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO