247Sports
Penn State absent from preseason AP Top 25 poll for first time in six years
In an annual sign that college football kickoff is nearing, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll was announced Monday afternoon. For the first time in six years, Penn State is absent from those rankings. Upon conclusion of voting, the Nittany Lions technically landed at 29th overall. Penn State is...
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
cranberryeagle.com
Penn State spent half a million dollars on police overtime at football games in 2021
Penn State University paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year, according to data from the agencies. Police departments in the Borough of Bellefonte, Ferguson Township, Patton Township, Spring Township, and the Borough of State College all provided security detail and traffic assistance during the seven regular-season games at Beaver Stadium in 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Lance Dixon Compares West Virginia Defense to PSU, What Group Needs to Work On
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon compares the defense he was in at Penn State to what he’s in now at WVU and details what group needs to improve on the most while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on August 13, 2022.
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
It’s move-in week for Penn State. Here’s what you should know, from road closures to parking
Expect changes around town and on campus through Sunday.
State College
Chew Chew Bun Bakery Moving to Downtown State College
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving from the Nittany Mall to the heart of downtown State College. The bakery is relocating to 115 E. Beaver Ave. — the former home of Crust & Crumb — and plans to open by the end of August, according to previous information on its website.
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
iheart.com
Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania
>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
Mount Nittany Health expands services in Boalsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health identified the need for behavioral health services as a priority in its 2019 Community Needs Health Assessment. Now almost 3 years later they have announced that Pediatric Psychologist, Shannon Manley, PhD, has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Pediatrics. She will be practicing at the Mount Nittany Health […]
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Short-term rentals, Airbnb & problems: State College Borough Council to mull over solutions
Some neighbors say short-term rentals are like living next to a hotel, but one retiree says they’re not sure they can remain in Happy Valley if the rules change.
penncapital-star.com
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm
The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
WJAC TV
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
