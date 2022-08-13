ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: Bridgeport man killed in fiery two-car Route 111 crash

TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday, according to police. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Xavier Miller. Miller was driving an Infiniti south on Monroe Turnpike when he collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a Trumbull woman. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the Infiniti caught fire while entangled with an electrical pole, Lt. Brian Weir said in a news release Monday night.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN

UPDATE: TRUMBULL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN. [NEW] On Monday, August 15, 2022, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred in Trumbull ending with the death of a Bridgeport man. The victim, Xavier Miller, age 22, of Powell Terrace, Bridgeport was the driver and only occupant of an Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek, operated by a Trumbull woman, on Monroe Turnpike.
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
Register Citizen

Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport

(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Police#Accident#Metro North
News 12

Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull

A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday. It happened on Route 111 at the intersection of Technology Drive just after 4 p.m. Police say Xavier Miller was the only occupant in the Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek. When police arrived on scene, they...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport to study police force staffing as overtime spikes

BRIDGEPORT — The police department spent nearly $10 million in overtime — $4.2 million over its $5.5 million allotted budget — during the 2021-22 municipal fiscal year that ended in June, according to city data. That is an unusually high amount that the chief and union in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash

2022-08-15@2:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene at Barnum and Boston Avenue for a crash with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy