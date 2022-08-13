Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: Bridgeport man killed in fiery two-car Route 111 crash
TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday, according to police. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Xavier Miller. Miller was driving an Infiniti south on Monroe Turnpike when he collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a Trumbull woman. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the Infiniti caught fire while entangled with an electrical pole, Lt. Brian Weir said in a news release Monday night.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN
UPDATE: TRUMBULL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN. [NEW] On Monday, August 15, 2022, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred in Trumbull ending with the death of a Bridgeport man. The victim, Xavier Miller, age 22, of Powell Terrace, Bridgeport was the driver and only occupant of an Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek, operated by a Trumbull woman, on Monroe Turnpike.
Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical
A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St. When police responded to the report of a collision they...
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
Police Seek Witnesses Of Fiery 2-Vehicle I-91 Crash That Killed Driver In East Windsor
A driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a highway in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on I-91 near Exit 44 in East Windsor at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police. A southbound 2017 Kenworth truck and another southbound vehicle...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
NBC New York
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday. It happened on Route 111 at the intersection of Technology Drive just after 4 p.m. Police say Xavier Miller was the only occupant in the Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek. When police arrived on scene, they...
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport to study police force staffing as overtime spikes
BRIDGEPORT — The police department spent nearly $10 million in overtime — $4.2 million over its $5.5 million allotted budget — during the 2021-22 municipal fiscal year that ended in June, according to city data. That is an unusually high amount that the chief and union in...
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Stamford police: Shelton man charged in March pedestrian crash that killed local woman
STAMFORD — A 26-year-old Shelton man was charged with negligent homicide in the death of a 68-year-old Stamford woman whom he struck with his car as she was crossing an Interstate 95 on-ramp in March, police said. Alec Ward was exiting I-95 South at Exit 9 at about 6:19...
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-08-15@2:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene at Barnum and Boston Avenue for a crash with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Drunk Naugatuck Woman Breaks Into Home, Bites Officer, EMT, Police Say
A drunk Connecticut woman was charged with assault after she allegedly broke into a home, drank alcohol from the refrigerator, and then bit an officer and an EMT when they attempted to arrest her, according to police. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2 a.m. on Saturday,...
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
Register Citizen
‘This is your new life’ — Bridgeport woman details recovery after losing leg in Route 8 crash
BRIDGEPORT — The last thing Jailisa Reyes remembers seeing was headlights. Driving back from celebrating mother’s birthday at her sister’s house in Naugatuck early on Aug. 29, 2021, Reyes was headed south on Route 8 when a Waterbury man driving a pickup truck the wrong way slammed into her car head-on near Exit 29 in Beacon Falls.
Comments / 0