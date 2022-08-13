Read full article on original website
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Erik ten Hag about staying at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been a massive talking point this summer. It was revealed back in early July that he wanted out of the club due to the lack of transfer activity and Champions League football. He made very public efforts to leave Manchester United, with...
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and on his home debut has had a sensational performance against West Ham in a 1-0 win for his side.
Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and LFCTR can now bring you the confirmed team news.
Man Utd ‘reach Adrien Rabiot transfer agreement with agent and mum Veronique’ as Erik ten Hag closes in on Juventus ace
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot. The Red Devils began pursuing the Juventus midfielder after being snubbed by Erik ten Hag's first-choice summer signing Frenkie de Jong. Talks between United and Rabiot's mother Veronique - who acts as his agent - have been ongoing since De...
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Mark Goldbridge's 'meltdown' after Brentford's fourth goal vs Man Utd is going viral
Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge was in a state of disbelief after Bryan Mbuemo made it 4-0 to Brentford after just 35 minutes – and his incredible 'meltdown' is going viral. Goldbridge, real name Brent Di Cesare, was hosting a live stream watchalong on YouTube fan channel The United...
Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder
Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG are all monitoring an Inter Milan midfielder as the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion according to a report.
Soccer-Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Juventus are always expected to aim for the Scudetto but will need to be humble and improve on all fronts if Serie A's most successful side want to return to being title winners, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday.
Transfer news LIVE: Aubameyang and Fofana near Chelsea moves, Cristiano Ronaldo not wanted by Inter or AC Milan – latest
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is closing in on a switch to Chelsea - and Wesley Fofana could be following him. The Blues want to get their transfer business accelerated and are closing in on Barcelona striker Aubameyang, 33, who only left Arsenal in January. Newcastle are lining up a £40m move for...
Erik ten Hag's post-match interview with beiN Sports after Brentford loss was brutal, even for his standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described the club's abysmal performance against Brentford as "rubbish" before slamming his players in a brutally honest post-match interview. It will go down as one of the darkest days in United's recent history. On a warm Saturday afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium, four...
