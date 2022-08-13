Kyler Murray Called Plays for Cardinals in Preseason Game

The Arizona quarterback had a different job vs. Cincinnati.

Just like Kliff Kingsbury promised, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called a few offensive plays in the Cardinals first preseason game vs. Cincinnati. Murray called two series not including kneel-downs, both of which ended in three-and-outs. He called four pass plays and two run plays during the game.

“He called a couple of really nice plays,” Kingsbury said, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss . “It just didn’t work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”

In the process, Kingsbury mentioned he enjoyed not being responsible for calling plays and taking a more macro approach to the game.

“I liked it,” Kingsbury said. “I think that administrative head coach role kind of fits me. I may just figure that out one of these days. I’d be able to sleep in a lot longer.”

Allowing Murray to call plays is part of Arizona’s attempt to get Kingsbury and Murray on the same page, as the Cardinals head coach thinks it is needed for Murray to understand his thought process in calling plays.

“I just wanted him to know that, ‘Hey, this s— ain’t easy,’” Kingsbury said last weekend . “Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I’m calling it in there. I’m like, ‘Alright, go ahead big dog.’”

With Murray’s recent contract extension , he and the Cardinals are now committed to each other long term, so it is crucial that the two sides are on the same page moving forward. Friday night was just another step in that process.

