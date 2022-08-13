ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kyler Murray Called Plays for Cardinals in Preseason Game

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQhGj_0hG5ku2Y00

The Arizona quarterback had a different job vs. Cincinnati.

Just like Kliff Kingsbury promised, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called a few offensive plays in the Cardinals first preseason game vs. Cincinnati. Murray called two series not including kneel-downs, both of which ended in three-and-outs. He called four pass plays and two run plays during the game.

“He called a couple of really nice plays,” Kingsbury said, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss . “It just didn’t work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”

In the process, Kingsbury mentioned he enjoyed not being responsible for calling plays and taking a more macro approach to the game.

“I liked it,” Kingsbury said. “I think that administrative head coach role kind of fits me. I may just figure that out one of these days. I’d be able to sleep in a lot longer.”

Allowing Murray to call plays is part of Arizona’s attempt to get Kingsbury and Murray on the same page, as the Cardinals head coach thinks it is needed for Murray to understand his thought process in calling plays.

“I just wanted him to know that, ‘Hey, this s— ain’t easy,’” Kingsbury said last weekend . “Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I’m calling it in there. I’m like, ‘Alright, go ahead big dog.’”

With Murray’s recent contract extension , he and the Cardinals are now committed to each other long term, so it is crucial that the two sides are on the same page moving forward. Friday night was just another step in that process.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings

While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Seahawks#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week

Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
TEMPE, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy