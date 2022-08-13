ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama: It’s a pity

Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
apr.org

Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
alreporter.com

AFA announces three state Senator endorsements

The Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) announced its endorsement in three Senate races Monday, lending its support to Republicans Lance Bell, Jay Hovey and Pete Riehm. Bell is running to represent Senate District 11 which covers parts of St. Clair, Talladega and Shelby Counties. Bell practices law focusing on plaintiff and civil defense matters, as well as providing criminal defense services. He has served as the Chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party for six years. Bell currently serves as the Chairman of the 3rd Congressional District Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee.
