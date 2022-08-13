Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
Alabama brings their legendary music to Musikfest (PHOTOS)
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear them perform their blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
California Laundromat Owners Pick Up and Move to Alabama After 12 Break-Ins in 6 Months
For more than a generation, Derek Thoms and his family have owned a number of successful laundromats in California‘s Bay Area. But after a string of 12 break-ins targeting his businesses over the last six months, Thoms has had enough. In January, a truck smashed into the front of...
Business owner fleeing California for Alabama over crime: ‘Just hard-working people living their life’
An Oakland businessman says he is selling out and moving to Muscle Shoals after dealing with rampant crime for too long. Derek Drake is a Bay Area native, the son of former Oakland Raider Art Thoms, who bought a string of laundromats 45 years ago. According to ABC7 in San...
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church “If they are here, and they want to go, we want to get them somewhere,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. (NCD)
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama
‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
Alabama Parents Beware: Popular Kid’s Drink Being Recalled
With kids headed back to school in Alabama, many parents are concerned about keeping their kids safe. COVID-19 is always a top concern; recently, the Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of our children. There is now a major recall on a popular beverage that hundreds of kids across the...
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
A-List No. 4: Alabama DB commit Tony Mitchell is used to winning championships
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Tony Mitchell was 15 years old and playing in the third high school football game of his life on Sept. 6, 2019.
Opinion | Alabama: It’s a pity
Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
Here’s where US Postal Service rolling out next-day business service in Alabama
Alabama is one of several states where the U.S. Postal Service today launched a new delivery service connecting businesses with customers. USPS Connect Local is now available at select locations throughout the state, according to U.S.P.S. It offers next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup...
Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
Alabama hospitals reporting more than 830 million in un-reimbursed expenses.
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Alabama hospitals are reporting more than 830 million in un-reimbursed expenses. Alabama hospital association says it's related to Covid care from March 2021 to March 2022. The association was tasked by lawmakers with distributing 40 million of the state's federal american rescue plan act funds.
AFA announces three state Senator endorsements
The Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) announced its endorsement in three Senate races Monday, lending its support to Republicans Lance Bell, Jay Hovey and Pete Riehm. Bell is running to represent Senate District 11 which covers parts of St. Clair, Talladega and Shelby Counties. Bell practices law focusing on plaintiff and civil defense matters, as well as providing criminal defense services. He has served as the Chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party for six years. Bell currently serves as the Chairman of the 3rd Congressional District Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee.
