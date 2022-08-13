Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin teachers hoping to "Clear the List" of school supplies in classrooms
(WLUK) -- As the new school year approaches, many teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. School funding typically doesn't fund the extras needed to personalize a classroom. So teachers have long spent their own money on extra supplies, but a social media trend is offering help to the educators.
Fox11online.com
As teacher shortage continues, bus drivers are also in high demand
(WLUK) -- The school year is just around the corner, and districts are facing staffing shortages inside and outside the classroom. Many bus companies are still struggling to find drivers for the school year. Lamers Bus Lines provides service for around 35 different school districts across the state. Seventeen districts...
Fox11online.com
UW System launches free tuition program at more campuses
MADISON (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky's Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.
