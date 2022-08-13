Police in Florida are asking people who see manatees engaging in a “mating herd” to keep their distance after some beachgoers wanted to get physical with the amorous animals. On Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department politely asked people who came across what is sometimes distressingly referred to as a “mating ball” of manatees to keep their hands to themselves. “We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday,” the Sarasota PD tweeted. “Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t.” They added: “If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.” Manatees are considered “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and touching or otherwise molesting the blubbery mammals is illegal.We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022 Read it at CL Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO