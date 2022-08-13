Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Annie Richards named first West Fargo Schools Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness
(West Fargo, ND) -- For the first time, West Fargo Public Schools has a Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness. Annie Richards is taking on the challenge for the district, a move from her previous position of District Behavior Coordinator. Richards began her career in behavioral health in 2012 with...
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
Times-Online
U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers
(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exhibitors, vendors preparing for Minnesota State Fair opening
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Exhibitors and vendors are preparing for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Dozens of craftspeople delivered homemade clothing, quilts, and art to showcase in the Creative Activities building on Saturday. Volunteers and workers are setting up for the fair, where a large crowd is anticipated. The...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Asteroid soil to grow crops
North Dakota is great at growing crops. And because of this, we are taking our knowledge of agriculture to the stars. For astronauts, growing their own food in outer space is the dream. Thanks to researchers at the University of North Dakota, they soon can. Instead of using dirt, they can use asteroid soil. According […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo schools notify parents of issues with certain email notifications
(Fargo, ND) -- Parents in Fargo Public Schools are being made aware of an issue involving not receiving school and district notification emails. The District taking to social media to alert those who use Hotmail and GMail accounts that they may be missing some alerts. The issue stemming from the emailing accounts management of FPS messages as incoming emails.
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
