North Shore Drive to close for railroad track replacement

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — North Shore Drive will close beginning August 26 and stay partially closed until next month.

Crews will begin a two-phased process to replace the railroad track that crosses the road near John Nolen Drive. Phase One begins on August 26 at 4 a.m.

During Phase One, North Shore Drive will be completely closed from South Bedford Street and John Nolen Drive until 5 p.m. on August 29. The bike path along the road will stay open with occasional short-term closures.

Phase Two begins on August 29 at 5 p.m. and is expected to last until September 1. Traffic on North Shore Drive will be open, but the eastbound section of the road will be reduced to one lane. Bike path users will be redirected to the right lane.

Delays are expected on John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive during construction.

IN THIS ARTICLE
