Gonzales Police are looking for information on suspects who reportedly entered the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and stole more than $5,000 in merchandise. If anyone has information on the identities of the individuals, contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips.

GONZALES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO