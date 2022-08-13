ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program graduates five defendants

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Narcotics Diversion Program graduated five adult defendants. According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. The program is funded by...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

ACHS looking to return to state tournament

Last season, Ascension Catholic brought home a district championship and then came one victory away from the state tournament. With the Lady Bulldogs bringing back last year’s district Offensive MVP as well as the league’s reigning Defensive MVP, they’re looking to get over the hump in 2022 and compete for a state championship.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy