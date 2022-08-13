Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for first-degree murder of mother
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Lutcher man on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 41-year-old Lance Louque. He...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school
VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools) Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15. Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016. Local officers committed to being a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspects stole over $5,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store, Gonzales Police report
Gonzales Police are looking for information on suspects who reportedly entered the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and stole more than $5,000 in merchandise. If anyone has information on the identities of the individuals, contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program graduates five defendants
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Narcotics Diversion Program graduated five adult defendants. According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. The program is funded by...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
ACHS looking to return to state tournament
Last season, Ascension Catholic brought home a district championship and then came one victory away from the state tournament. With the Lady Bulldogs bringing back last year’s district Offensive MVP as well as the league’s reigning Defensive MVP, they’re looking to get over the hump in 2022 and compete for a state championship.
Comments / 0