Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack
FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
Sir Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed British-Indian novelist, was attacked on Friday at a planned lecture in western New York. A male assailant reportedly stormed the stage and stabbed the writer, who was airlifted to hospital.The attacker has reportedly been detained by police. No official motive has been ascribed to the assault, but it may be related to a long-running controversy over Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which has provoked numerous threats against the author’s life.On 14 February, 1989, Irananian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (legal opinion), calling on "all brave Muslims" to kill the writer...
Sir Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking following stabbing in US
Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed in the US.British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”, which was then confirmed by the author’s agent Andrew Wylie.Mr Wylie had earlier said Sir Salman was using the ventilator and could lose an eye after he sustained injuries to his arm and liver in the attack.The Indian-born Briton, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at...
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
RELATED PEOPLE
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck while on stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York, authorities said. Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," state police said in a statement.The suspect was taken into custody by a state trooper assigned to the event, police said. Rushdie was in surgery Friday afternoon, his agent confirmed to CBS News.An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin attacking Rushdie...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Salman Rushdie "on the road to recovery" after stabbing attack, agent says
Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery," his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of "The Satanic Verses" suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Iran blames writer and supporters for stabbing
Iran has "categorically" denied any link with Salman Rushdie's attacker - instead blaming the writer himself. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. He is now able to breathe unaided. He has faced years of death threats for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran’s theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault. But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.” In the streets of Iran’s capital, images of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini still peer down at passers-by. “I don’t know Salman Rushdie, but I am happy to hear that he was attacked since he insulted Islam,” said Reza Amiri, a 27-year-old deliveryman. “This is the fate for anybody who insults sanctities.”
Iran claims it was not involved in stabbing of Salman Rushdie
An Iranian government official claimed Monday that Tehran was not involved in the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in New York ahead of a scheduled speech. In Iran's first public comments addressing the assault, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a briefing to...
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — "The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, nearly six months into the Ukraine war in which his army has performed worse than expected.
Video Shows Russian Depot in Crimea on Fire After Large Explosions
A fire at an ammunition storage site in the village of Mayskoye injured two people, local officials said.
Explosions refocus war in Ukraine on Russian-annexed Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The world’s attention on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to Russia-annexed Crimea, where two separate fires, including one with massive explosions, injured at least two people and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 residents. The second incident in a week in Crimea raised increasing questions about whether Ukrainian forces managed to hit the peninsula. Videos posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the raging flames, and a series of multiple explosions could be heard in the background. “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” said a cryptic Twitter message from Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, which stopped short of claiming any Ukraine responsibility for the incident. The blaze and blasts rattled the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea early Tuesday, Russian media also reported.
Salman Rushdie still hospitalized as attack suspect pleads not guilty
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, while police sought to determine the motive behind an attack that drew international condemnation.
Comments / 0