NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Giants Cut Former Jaguars Veteran On Sunday Morning
The New York Giants made some official roster cuts on Sunday morning. One of the players that they let go is former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson. He was joined by defensive back Michael Jacquet and offensive lineman Josh Rivas. Wilson spent the first five seasons of his career (2016-20)...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks
On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
Former College Football Running Back Killed At Youth Game
As more details come out regarding the tragic shooting of a youth football coach in Texas over the weekend, the North Texas Mean Green family mourns the loss of one of its former players. Michael Hickmon, who played five seasons at running back for the University of North Texas from...
