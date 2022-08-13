ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVvAL_0hG5gJFX00

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris helped launch a new college scholarship fund for students born in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., sharing her thoughts on equality and equity with students there.

The Oakland Generation Fund, an outgrowth of an initiative started by Mayor Libby Schaaf's Oakland Promise, will provide $500 college savings accounts for children born in Oakland to low-income families.

It will also fund scholarships of $1,000 per year for low-income students in Oakland public schools who pursue a two- or four-year college degree or trade certificate. Officials said they expect Oakland Promise to attract about 30,000 students to the fund by 2035.

"This work, of course, is grounded in the concept of equity, which we all know and understand equity is -- it's about understanding that the reality is not everybody starts out on the same base," said Harris, who was born in Oakland and grew up in neighboring Berkeley. "So when we talk about equality -- well, that's a good goal.

"But let us not presume that because everyone should be treated equal that they start out on equal footing. So equity, as a concept, says: Recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, we must pay attention to the issue of equity if we are to expect and allow people to compete on equal footing."

Schaaf's Oakland Promise is an education initiative that started in 2016 with the aim of increasing the number of local high school students completing higher education.

Schaaf, who has been friends with Harris before both of their work in politics, said $50 million has already been raised for the fund through community donations.

Comments / 260

Tim Ramsey
2d ago

Low-income “equity.” There it is, teach kids that everyone has the same capacity, but if someone else is doing better, take from that person in the name of “equity.” Leftism is a mental disease.

Reply(27)
314
Dale Griffin
2d ago

"Low income" in Oakland wouldn't be overwhelmingly of a specific demographic that the Democrats need to win? Seems that this might perhaps be more racial pandering. What a surprise.

Reply(1)
186
Guest
2d ago

why just Oakland. it should be for every USABorn student wanting to go to college. it's not fair to favorite your home area. What a shame. Sure not equity for others!!!😡

Reply(9)
152
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Washington Examiner

California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich

Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Libby Schaaf
AdWeek

Former KTVU Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies at 66

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died. She was 66. Griffith, who worked at KTVU for 22 years, died Wednesday in Lake...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#College#High School#Equal Opportunity#Oakland Promise
CBS Sacramento

Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history

Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HeySoCal

Harris in Brentwood after Bay Area trip; No LA events planned

Vice President Kamala Harris is at her Brentwood home Saturday following a three-day visit to the San Francisco Bay Area. Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2 Friday. She was in Oakland earlier Friday, speaking at events highlighting efforts to support Oakland students and their aspirations for higher education and how the Biden administration will support the commercial space sector.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
421K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy