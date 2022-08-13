ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charles Street turns into a lake and Public Garden Lagoon overflows its banks after water main pops at Charles and Boylston

 2 days ago
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor

Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Crews respond to bursh fire in Holden Monday morning

HOLDEN, Mass. - Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Holden Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Harris Street. According to Fire Chief Russ Hall, they suspect the fire has been going for a few days. Hall said the fire consumed a few acres, and...
HOLDEN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday

WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
MENDON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot to death on West Dedham Street in the South End

Boston Police report a man was shot outside 58 West Dedham St. in the South End around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Live Boston reports the victim was shot twice in the back, by somebody who then jumped into a waiting vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston city councilor forced to play tour guide for befuddled Sox fans at Haymarket after T kicks them off the Green Line but doesn't tell them how to get to Fenway

Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok (Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill) is pissed with the MBTA tonight ,after finding herself surrounded by Sox fans at Haymarket station who had been kicked off trolleys shortly before 7 p.m.:. Hey MBTA, I shouldn’t be the one explaining to all these stranded...
BOSTON, MA

