Charles Street turns into a lake and Public Garden Lagoon overflows its banks after water main pops at Charles and Boylston

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor
Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
Former home of Fairway Beef, and its iconic bull Sir Loin, is under sale agreement
WORCESTER — The Grafton Street building that for decades housed Fairway Beef and its iconic Sir Loin metal bull is under agreement for sale, a real estate agent confirmed Monday. Mike Martin, of M&R Realty Experts, confirmed to the Telegram & Gazette that a buyer has agreed to purchase the 44 Grafton St. building pending due diligence...
universalhub.com
Beer truck tips over on turnpike in Allston; spills bottles, cans everywhere, but too late, it's been cleaned up
State Police report an 18-wheeler hauling beer overturned on the inbound turnpike in Allston early this morning, sending bottles and cans of beer across both sides of the road. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. A MassDOT crew was summoned to sweep up the suds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
universalhub.com
Drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists get to share in angst from Orange and Green Line shutdowns
State and Boston officials today detailed their latest efforts to provide alternatives for Orange Line riders and Green Line riders north of Boston for the month-long shutdown that starts Friday night - and to caution that eliminating train service that normally handles 100,000 people on weekdays will affect everybody else in the region as well.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
spectrumnews1.com
Crews respond to bursh fire in Holden Monday morning
HOLDEN, Mass. - Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Holden Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Harris Street. According to Fire Chief Russ Hall, they suspect the fire has been going for a few days. Hall said the fire consumed a few acres, and...
manchesterinklink.com
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday
WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
universalhub.com
Man shot to death on West Dedham Street in the South End
Boston Police report a man was shot outside 58 West Dedham St. in the South End around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Live Boston reports the victim was shot twice in the back, by somebody who then jumped into a waiting vehicle.
Charlton Deli Owner to Buy Tatnuck Square Bushel 'N Peck in Worcester
WORCESTER - The owner of Perry's Deli in Charlton has come to an agreement to purchase the Bushel 'N Peck on Chandler Street in Worcester. Perry's Tatnuck Deli has plans to open by mid-October. Perry’s Deli owner Perry Jano said he plans to implement the same concept as his first...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
universalhub.com
Boston city councilor forced to play tour guide for befuddled Sox fans at Haymarket after T kicks them off the Green Line but doesn't tell them how to get to Fenway
Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok (Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill) is pissed with the MBTA tonight ,after finding herself surrounded by Sox fans at Haymarket station who had been kicked off trolleys shortly before 7 p.m.:. Hey MBTA, I shouldn’t be the one explaining to all these stranded...
North End outdoor dining — with its new fees — is nearing its end. Where did the money go?
“There’s two things: You sold your soul to the devil, and you made a little extra money. But it was a lot of work and fighting and fees for what was, in my opinion, a slow summer.”. The beginning of outdoor dining this year in North End was marked...
Comments / 0