Boston, MA

Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor

Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
Go ahead shut down the orange line and 1/3 of the green line... BUT MAKE YOUR BUSSES RUN CORRECTLY!

I got to malden station. 101 had a minute left before leaving. Raced down the stairs and the bus was gone. I screamed at the top of my lungs and slammed my wallet on the ground. This is not fair! When is the bus overhaul happening? I am sick of getting shafted every single sunday coming home from work! Stop running the busses so shittily! People do not want to spend all night at the fucking train stations! We want to go home! I am sick of waiting over an hour for the next bus or horking up $12-$20 for an uber home! Christ on a fucking crutch our public transit runs like shit. If the schedule says you leave at 6:45pm don't leave at 6:44pm its not fair! Rant over needed to get that off my chestfrom thedafthatter.
capecoddaily.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured. The post Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man who drove car from which passengers fatally and repeatedly shot somebody in Dorchester deserves his murder conviction even if he didn't pull the trigger, court says

The Massachusetts Appeals Court today upheld Odell Sanders's conviction for a July 25, 2018 gunfire attack on an Audi on Norfolk Street in Dorchester that left Jorge Baez dead and his brother permanently blinded. A Suffolk Superior Court jury had convicted Sanders for second-degree murder - which carries a life...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems

BOSTON – About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem during the evening commute Friday. The MBTA says three trains got stuck in the tunnels between the Hynes and Kenmore stops in Back Bay by Fenway Park. No injuries were reported. Shuttle buses were used, but trains were back up and running later Friday night. 
BOSTON, MA

