WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WJTV.com
Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
Jackson dentist makes changes due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business. Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice. “One of my […]
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.
Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]
WJTV.com
Jackson leaders concerned about future of garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What would happen in Jackson if Richard’s Disposal stops collecting trash? It’s a question that members of the Jackson City Council want answered. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, questioned other councilmembers on their contingency plan during a meeting on Tuesday. Stokes said he...
Jackson mayor meets with restaurant owners on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, dozens of Jackson restaurant owners met with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba on the city’s ongoing water crisis. During the meeting, the mayor apologized to the restaurant owners for the inconvenience caused by the water crisis. Many of the owners voiced their concerns about the frequent boil water notices. “It’s […]
WAPT
Jackson leaders consider outside company to manage water treatment operations
JACKSON, Miss. — It has been 18 days since Jackson residents have been able to use the water from the tap without boiling it first. Now, the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba say it's time to look at someone else running the city's water treatment plant. What the city council wanted to do during Tuesday's meeting was make it clear that the city is losing confidence to do its job.
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
WAPT
Realtors say Jackson infrastructure problems driving down property values
JACKSON, Miss. — Local realtors say Jackson's infrastructure problems are driving people out of town and property values down. According to the Central Mississippi Realtors Association, the city's water issues, and aging infrastructure mean a big difference in a home's value in Jackson versus elsewhere. The realtors' group, which boasts more than 2,000 members, sent a letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urging him to fix the city's ongoing water plight.
WLBT
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident. However,...
‘HUD on the Road Tour’ makes stop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Jackson as the first stop on her ‘HUD on the Road Tour.’ Accompanied by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Fudge toured a recently built Habitat for Humanity home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. According to Fudge, there were plenty of reasons to start this […]
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
WLBT
EPA says lack of staffing, maintenance will continue to cause problems for Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water crisis was again at the forefront of a city council committee meeting on Wednesday. This time, though, the attention turned to staffing and the critical number of workers that currently operate the city’s two water treatment facilities. When asked initially, Public...
Grammy Museum Mississippi becomes sensory inclusive
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy Museum Mississippi, located in Cleveland, has partnered with KultureCity to make all of its exhibits and programs sensory inclusive. The Yazoo Herald reported KultureCity is a nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. Staff at the museum were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize […]
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
WAPT
Dozens of families seek answers after grave markers, flowers dumped at cemetery
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of families were asking what happened after they found the grave markers and flowers removed from gravesites and dumped at a Jackson cemetery. Shunta McWilliams was one of about 25 people seeking answers Tuesday at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens on W. Northside Drive. McWilliams' daughter, 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams, is buried there. She was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn child were shot and killed in December 2021.
