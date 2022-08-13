Ukraine says 'fierce fighting' at village Russia said it controlled

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over.

"The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Pisky," Ukraine's general staff said in its nightly briefing note on Facebook.

"Fierce fighting continues," it added.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith

