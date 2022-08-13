Masked Hoodie Gang Strikes Again: Convenience Stores Robbed In Three Different Towns

A gang of pre-dawn robbers wearing hoodies and COVID masks held up three more convenience stores in Bergen County within miles of one another.

The crew was believed to be the same group who robbed two Route 46 gas stations less than a mile apart a few weeks ago.

This time, they began around 4 a.m. Saturday and hit a Speedway gas station on Route 4 in Fort Lee and two 7-Elevens -- one on Grand Avenue in Englewood and the other on Polifly Road in Hackensack, both near highways.

The highest take was believed to be the $1,400 they stole -- along with a lighter and a bag of gummy bears -- from the Hackensack 7-Eleven.

As before, the four or five bandits all came in together and didn't show any weapons. At least one gestured, however, as if he had one.

No injuries were reported.

Local detectives have been consulting with their colleagues at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, assisted by forensic investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help them identify any of the robbers or their vehicle is asked to call their local police station in Englewood, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Palisades Park or Ridgefield Park.