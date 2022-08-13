Man dies in Del Mar house fire

DEL MAR (CNS) — A man died Friday in a Del Mar house fire.

A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing heavy smoke emanating from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"A deputy initially went through the back door to search the house for victims, but was pushed back by heavy smoke," Sgt. Anthony Portillo said. "Firefighters continued the search and found a man in a bedroom. He was rushed to a hospital, but he did not survive his burn injuries."

Firefighters were able to confine the flames to the bedroom where the mortally injured man was found, Portillo said.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

The American Red Cross was called in to help a relative visiting from out of town arrange for alternate lodging.