I became a doctor as a single Black mom. The 'pro-life' movement didn't help me.

By Dr. Carmen Black
 2 days ago

Today, I am an African American woman descended from enslaved persons, who became a physician and faculty at Yale University. Most important, I am “Mom," a fiercely proud single Black mother raising the world’s most amazing daughters.

In 2008, I was just Carmen – a college graduate with dreams of becoming a physician who was petrified at the sight of a little blue plus sign on a home pregnancy test. Worse, I knew that there would be no paternal support.

I vividly remember how, as I contemplated the meaning of that little blue plus sign, I lingered at the kitchen table staring blankly at the phone book. As I nervously flipped the yellow pages to adoption agencies, I first came across a different option: abortion.

Carmen Black holds her newborn daughter in Augusta, Ga., in March 2009. Provided

Why I couldn't choose abortion

Abortion was not the option most consistent with my values, but as an aspiring physician, I did not want to become the next statistic of a Black woman who failed to reach her full career and income potential due to family obligations.

As I understood it, single Black moms were not supposed to become doctors.

My mother and grandmother admitted that they, too, had never seen a solo parent in medical school. But they promised that if any family could pull off the unusual feat, it would be ours. After all, I am the paternal granddaughter of two Black Ph.D.s and the maternal granddaughter of a schoolteacher who taught in still-segregated Georgia grade schools.

Moreover, I am the daughter of two Black physicians who both attended the Medical College of Georgia before me, though family deaths left me to be raised by my maternal grandmother and mother.

And so, with them by my side, I accepted the unplanned call to motherhood.

Life without Roe: I mourn the future of women and unwanted babies, who will be ignored by those who 'saved' them

Despite our best intentions, my “pro-life” choices were obstructed every step of the way by elitist, nonsensical and racist structures.

From left, Alease Boles, the author's maternal grandmother, poses with Carmen Black, her newborn daughter and her mother, the Rev. Maria Black in Augusta, Ga., in March 2009. Provided

My mother and grandmother ensured I was privately insured throughout college, so I called my insurer to find prenatal care. But they told me I had the wrong plan to cover my pregnancy.

I could switch to a plan that did cover prenatal care, I was told, for about an extra $100 per month. I cringed at the absurdity of being told that my seemingly desirable insurance did not cover basic health care necessities. After I diligently enrolled in the pricier plan, I was told that my pregnancy was still not covered.

Now, they said, I had a “preexisting medical condition” and would need to have that pricier plan for 12 months before prenatal care could be covered.

I panicked. Although my mother was a primary care physician, she could not pay health care costs of pregnancy in cash without insurance. Furthermore, such extreme costs should not have been required by my quest for success.

Protest in Atlanta on June 24, 2022, against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Ben Gray/AP

I was only able to afford prenatal care by finding a loophole to qualify for Georgia Medicaid as a college student without income. Even with the extensive family support, I accrued over $225,000 in student loans to afford medical school tuition alongside day care, food and clothing expenses, which has ballooned to over $300,000 over the last seven years of payments.

The future of abortion: Here's what happens to a victimized child when the singular focus is on saving babies

My experience taught me that the anti-abortion movement at work in recent decades certainly leaves out helping single parents afford child care and educational expenses to better ourselves or our children after birth.

Moreover, my pursuit of medicine as a Black woman was made evermore difficult due to societal racism and anti-Black bias embedded in medical education – not to mention the maternal health crisis in America that disproportionately kills Black mothers, making pregnancy and childbirth a terrifying experiences for us.

No consensus among religions: No room for religious liberty in abortion debate? Since when are we a one-faith nation?

To be clear – my choices are my own, and I seek no sympathy for the educational debt necessary to achieve my goals while embracing my identity as a proud solo mother to the world’s most phenomenal teenager.

I am living proof that it is absolutely possible, albeit much harder, for single parents to achieve our full professional and personal aptitude.

My experience should not be the norm

Nonetheless, many would gloss over the challenges I faced to “normalize” my example to shame others who do not elect to answer the call to unplanned parenthood, or who lack the resources to do so.

I ask the staunchest anti-abortion advocates: Where are your efforts to support Black single parents who might wish to keep their unplanned pregnancy, yet need more support from society than racialized inequity at every turn?

To America, I say: Not one single step of my journey benefitted from the “advocacy” of most so-called pro-lifers, who are often the first to criticize any Black family on government assistance while staying silent on the need to dismantle structural racism.

And for these reasons, although I could never imagine a life without motherhood exactly the way I have chosen to embrace it, I fully support anyone’s right to choose – or not choose – embarking on parenthood in this broken society.

Carmen Black, MD Provided

Being a third-generation doctoral degree holder cannot be the threshold for an American descendant of slavery to survive America’s endlessly unsupportive structural barriers that do anything but protect children and their families.

Carmen Black, MD , is assistant professor and the director of the Social Justice and Health Equity curriculum for Yale Department of Psychiatry.

Carmen Black, MD , is assistant professor and the director of the Social Justice and Health Equity curriculum for Yale Department of Psychiatry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I became a doctor as a single Black mom. The 'pro-life' movement didn't help me.

Shawn Ben (Scorpion Lady)
2d ago

Doctors have never respected us! They are members of society who talk down to us as adults! WOC are the most disrespected! This comment section shows the very disrespectful behavior the poster is talking about !

Vicky Graham
2d ago

If it was about babies, we'd have excellent and free universal maternal care. You wouldn't be charged a cent to give birth, no matter how complicated your delivery was. If it was about babies we'd have months and months of parental leave, for everyone. If it was about babies we'd have free lactation consultants, free diapers, free formula. If it was about babies we'd have free and excellent child care from newborns on. If it was about babies, we'd have universal pre-school and pre-k. But it's actually about control and punishing women for having sex.

Vicky Graham
2d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

